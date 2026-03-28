Tetra Pak Opens New Product Development Centre in Thailand to Accelerate Food and Beverage Innovation Across the Region

The 40,000 sq ft Rayong facility offers Thai and Asia-Pacific manufacturers pilot production capabilities and expert food science support to bring products to market faster.
Tetra Pak has officially inaugurated a new Product Development Centre (PDC) in Rayong, Thailand, offering food and beverage manufacturers in the country and across the Asia-Pacific region closer access to pilot production facilities, technical expertise and product development support.
The centre, which joins Tetra Pak's global network of 12 PDCs, is designed to compress the journey from concept to commercial launch — enabling producers to validate, refine and scale new products with greater speed and confidence.
The opening arrives at a significant moment for the Thai food and beverage industry.
As one of the world's 12th-largest food exporters and widely recognised as a "Kitchen of the World," Thailand has long been a cornerstone of regional food supply chains.
The country's manufacturing excellence and strategic location make it a natural hub from which to serve producers across Asia-Pacific — and the new PDC is positioned to deepen that role by providing manufacturers with innovation infrastructure that would otherwise demand significant capital investment.
A Complete Innovation Ecosystem
Spanning 40,000 square feet, the Rayong PDC integrates two principal areas: a Liquid Food Solutions unit and a Food Development Facility.
Equipped with semi-industrial, end-to-end pilot plants for both aseptic and non-aseptic applications, the centre supports six high-growth, liquid-based categories — dairy, beverages (including juices, nectars, still drinks, coffee and tea), plant-based foods, ice cream, culinary and porridge dishes via the Tetra Recart® format, and food supplements and nutrition products.
The PDC complements Tetra Pak's Customer Innovation Centre (CIC) in Bangkok, which focuses on consumer insight and concept development.
Together, the two sites form what the company describes as a seamless, end-to-end innovation journey: producers can develop and test ideas at the Bangkok CIC before moving to pilot-scale production and process validation at the Rayong PDC. Both facilities are located within Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a government-designated zone designed to attract high-value industrial investment.
Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, managing director of Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited, described the centre's opening as a strategic milestone for the company's presence in the country.
"Combined with our Customer Innovation Centre in Bangkok, we now offer a comprehensive innovation ecosystem that allows producers to accelerate from concept to commercial success," she said. "Our ambition is for this to become a catalyst that strengthens the country's position as a leading hub for food and beverage innovation in Asia Pacific."
Reducing Risk, Speeding Up Launch
For food and beverage manufacturers in Thailand and across the wider region, the PDC addresses a persistent challenge: the high cost and risk of committing to full-scale production before a product has been properly validated.
The facility allows companies to trial sensitive or high-value ingredients under near-identical conditions to those found on the factory floor — reducing the likelihood of costly reformulations or production failures at commercial scale.
Manufacturers using the PDC can validate recipes and processes ahead of commercial roll-out, optimise resource investment through ingredient and formulation trials, and accelerate time-to-market through end-to-end support spanning laboratory recipe development, pilot-scale trials and process optimisation.
On-site capabilities also include sensory testing, nutritional analysis, shelf-life studies and consumer research — services that are typically beyond the reach of mid-sized producers without substantial capital expenditure.
Supanat Ratanadib, marketing director of Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited, highlighted the expertise underpinning the facility.
"The strength of PDC Rayong lies in the combination of world-class equipment and the people behind it. Our team brings decades of hands-on processing experience across multiple food and beverage categories. We work alongside our customers to develop new concepts, experiment with flavours and formulations, and optimise resource efficiency — helping them stay ahead in a fast-moving market."
Thailand's Broader Industrial Ambitions
The PDC's location within the EEC reflects Thailand's broader industrial strategy. The government has identified high-value food manufacturing as a priority sector, and the EEC — spanning Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong provinces — has been a key vehicle for attracting investment in advanced production capabilities.
Tetra Pak's decision to site its new centre within the corridor aligns with those ambitions, and with the food and beverage sector's role as one of Thailand's most important industrial contributors to economic growth and regional supply chains.
Staffed by food scientists, bioprocess engineers and process specialists, the Rayong PDC is designed to serve manufacturers of all sizes. Producers also gain access to capabilities across Tetra Pak's global network of Product Development Centres, each tailored to different food and beverage categories, enabling customers to draw on specialist expertise from elsewhere in the network where needed.
Commercial trials are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.