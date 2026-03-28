Tetra Pak Opens New Product Development Centre in Thailand to Accelerate Food and Beverage Innovation Across the Region

The 40,000 sq ft Rayong facility offers Thai and Asia-Pacific manufacturers pilot production capabilities and expert food science support to bring products to market faster.

Tetra Pak has officially inaugurated a new Product Development Centre (PDC) in Rayong, Thailand, offering food and beverage manufacturers in the country and across the Asia-Pacific region closer access to pilot production facilities, technical expertise and product development support.

The centre, which joins Tetra Pak's global network of 12 PDCs, is designed to compress the journey from concept to commercial launch — enabling producers to validate, refine and scale new products with greater speed and confidence.

The opening arrives at a significant moment for the Thai food and beverage industry.

As one of the world's 12th-largest food exporters and widely recognised as a "Kitchen of the World," Thailand has long been a cornerstone of regional food supply chains.

The country's manufacturing excellence and strategic location make it a natural hub from which to serve producers across Asia-Pacific — and the new PDC is positioned to deepen that role by providing manufacturers with innovation infrastructure that would otherwise demand significant capital investment.

A Complete Innovation Ecosystem

Spanning 40,000 square feet, the Rayong PDC integrates two principal areas: a Liquid Food Solutions unit and a Food Development Facility.