Thai tycoons hold ground in Asia’s US$647 billion wealth shift

Three Thai families — the Chearavanonts, Yoovidhyas and Chirathivats — remain firmly entrenched among Asia’s 20 wealthiest family dynasties, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Across the region, the most powerful business clans are repositioning themselves as key suppliers of the semiconductors, metals and energy systems needed to support the rapid global expansion of artificial intelligence.
Together, the 20 richest family dynasties in Asia amassed a record US$647 billion (20.74 trillion baht) in 2026. The three Thai families alone account for an estimated 14.4% of the index’s total wealth.
The 16% year-on-year rise — the strongest since Bloomberg began tracking the ranking in 2019 — reflects a dramatic shift away from traditional consumer businesses towards the physical infrastructure underpinning the AI era.
Leading the Thai contingent is the Chearavanont family, ranked fourth, with an estimated fortune of US$44.8 billion (about 1.61 trillion baht). Although the family slipped slightly in the overall standings, it remains Thailand’s wealthiest dynasty.
From its beginnings as a Bangkok seed shop in 1921, the CP Group has grown into a global conglomerate spanning agribusiness, retail, telecommunications and technology.
The family is now pressing ahead with a US$580 million expansion through its retail arm, CP Axtra, to launch 110 high-tech outlets across Southeast Asia, underscoring its move towards modern, data-driven commerce.
The Yoovidhya family, ranked seventh, moved higher this year, with its wealth rising to US$32.9 billion (1.05 trillion baht). Its fortune continues to be anchored by the global strength of Red Bull, the energy drink empire co-founded by the late Chaleo Yoovidhya.
The family is also focusing on long-term stability. Patriarch Chalerm Yoovidhya recently transferred a US$1 billion stake into a Geneva-based trust, in what analysts see as a sophisticated succession strategy aimed at safeguarding family wealth for future generations.
The Chirathivat family completes Thailand’s presence in the ranking, placing 20th with a net worth of US$15.7 billion (503.32 billion baht). As owners of Central Group, Thailand’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, the family has strengthened its governance structure by appointing Suthiphand Chirathivat as chairman.
Despite slipping slightly in the global ranking, the group continues to consolidate its position in Southeast Asia’s lifestyle market.
The defining theme of the 2026 ranking is the “backbone strategy”, in which wealthy families seek greater control over the upstream industrial inputs essential to AI growth.
India’s Ambani family retained the top spot, supported by a US$120 billion (3.84 trillion baht) commitment to building a “sovereign AI” ecosystem.
The sharpest rise came from China’s Zhang family, whose wealth jumped by nearly 200% as aluminium output became increasingly critical to cooling systems for AI hardware.
Elsewhere, South Korea’s Lee family of Samsung and the Chung family of Hyundai deepened their links to the AI and robotics sectors.
In Hong Kong, a sustained rebound in the property market lifted the fortunes of the Kwok, Cheng and Lee families.
By contrast, Indonesia’s Hartono family, along with India’s Mistry and Jindal families, slipped slightly in the ranking amid leadership transitions and debt refinancing.
Singapore’s Wee family, the controlling force behind United Overseas Bank (UOB), climbed as regional financial markets stabilised, while the Kwek/Quek dynasty also advanced after resolving internal governance disputes.