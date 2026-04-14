Thai tycoons hold ground in Asia’s US$647 billion wealth shift

Three Thai families — the Chearavanonts, Yoovidhyas and Chirathivats — remain firmly entrenched among Asia’s 20 wealthiest family dynasties, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Across the region, the most powerful business clans are repositioning themselves as key suppliers of the semiconductors, metals and energy systems needed to support the rapid global expansion of artificial intelligence.

Together, the 20 richest family dynasties in Asia amassed a record US$647 billion (20.74 trillion baht) in 2026. The three Thai families alone account for an estimated 14.4% of the index’s total wealth.

The 16% year-on-year rise — the strongest since Bloomberg began tracking the ranking in 2019 — reflects a dramatic shift away from traditional consumer businesses towards the physical infrastructure underpinning the AI era.