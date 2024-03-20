Fintech show Money20/20 to come to Bangkok in April

The comment is one of the 11 main conclusions drawn from the company's most recent study, "Navigating the Future of Fintech in Asia: The Next Phase of Financial Services in Asia Pacific”, which looks at both the trends that will influence the future and some of the major fintech movements that have been reshaping the financial industry in Asia.

The whitepaper was a collaboration between Kapronasia and Money20/20, the world's leading fintech event organiser.

The findings provide important new information about the fintech scenario in Asia, such as the rapid expansion of digital payments between businesses, the development of digital lending, the rise of digital banks, and the most recent developments in wealth tech.

Kapron noted that while fintech has been a global phenomenon, nowhere has the combination of finance and technology had a greater impact than in Asia. Among this current dynamic, payments serve as the foundation for much of the region's fintech development.

Meanwhile, Asia's payment innovations extend beyond domestic payments. Kapron said that in recent years, he has witnessed rapid cross-border development, particularly in Southeast Asia and Thailand.

Noting that Asia's fintech industry is expanding as a result of new digital lending platforms that support the region's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which continue to be a critical segment of the Asian market, he explained that digital financing platforms serve as the missing lending middle, providing opportunities for fintech to make an impact because technology promises to close glaring gaps in credit access and affordability across both enterprise and consumer segments.