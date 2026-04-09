Bitcoin Eyes Accumulation Zone as Global Tensions Ease

As US-Iran ceasefire hopes soothe oil markets, analysts suggest Bitcoin is nearing a key accumulation phase, supported by low institutional exposure.

The cryptocurrency market remains in a "fragile" state despite a recent cooling of geopolitical tensions, according to Merkle Capital, Thailand’s first regulated digital asset fund manager.

Speaking at a specialist seminar titled “Deep Dive into the Q2/2026 Low: Has Bitcoin Bottomed Out?”, Investment consultant Woramet Chansen highlighted that while immediate global risks are receding, investors must maintain disciplined risk management.

Geopolitical Relief and Oil Dynamics

Market sentiment saw a sharp recovery following a temporary two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

A critical component of the deal—the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—triggered a rapid decline in oil prices, which fell by more than $20 within just 48 hours.

"The swift drop in energy costs reflects a significant short-term relief in the markets," Woramet noted. However, he cautioned that the situation remains precarious.

While daily vessel traffic through the Strait has recovered to approximately 15 ships per day, lingering conflict in Israel poses a persistent risk of renewed volatility.