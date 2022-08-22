Blockchain to metaverse: The path to rapid growth for Thai business?

Pipat was speaking at the “Metaverse Expo Thailand” in Bangkok on Sunday. The event was organised by The Nation.
The tech chief zeroed in on the benefits of blockchain, explaining that it would overcome various pain points for people thanks to its transparency, decentralised network and speed. The digital ledger technology is already spreading through diverse industries, including logistics, agriculture and healthcare.
"Many people are now asking how to maximise the uses and benefits of blockchain in their business," he said.
However, he said that given the fast pace of technological development, it was no surprise to see many businesses making mistakes or overlooking new tech’s potential.
"In the next era, combining business and the metaverse will help companies to grow to a global level," he said, adding that companies should seek partnerships to expand in the metaverse.
Marketing was another important key to boosting business growth in the metaverse era, said Pipat. And the good news for businesses was that marketing in the so-called Web 3.0 would become easier than in Web 2.0 if businesses equipped themselves with the new digital skills and tools of the metaverse, he explained.
The three-day “Metaverse Expo Thailand” wrapped up on Sunday.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : August 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
