Blockchain to metaverse: The path to rapid growth for Thai business?

The tech chief zeroed in on the benefits of blockchain, explaining that it would overcome various pain points for people thanks to its transparency, decentralised network and speed. The digital ledger technology is already spreading through diverse industries, including logistics, agriculture and healthcare.

"Many people are now asking how to maximise the uses and benefits of blockchain in their business," he said.

However, he said that given the fast pace of technological development, it was no surprise to see many businesses making mistakes or overlooking new tech’s potential.

"In the next era, combining business and the metaverse will help companies to grow to a global level," he said, adding that companies should seek partnerships to expand in the metaverse.