NIA envisages Thailand as innovation-driven Food Silicon Valley
Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA) has set the goal of transforming the country into the world's Food Silicon Valley. It is part of the agency's policy to transform Thailand into an innovation-driven economy.
NIA executive director Pun-Arj Chairatana said during the "Thailand Global Innovation Forum 2022" on Friday that innovation is the key engine propelling the country forward in this post-pandemic era.
He said that the country's innovation is already above average in comparison with other countries. However, Thailand is not in a good position because there are still many disadvantages to overcome.
Thailand's progress is hampered by a lack of clear regulations, insufficient financial support and funding, and fewer outstanding startups. According to the most recent Global Innovation Index (GII), the country has remained ranked 43rd or 44th since 2020.
"If we don't come out with practical policies and strategies, other countries will overtake Thailand. We cannot let that happen," said Pan-Arj.
He suggested that all parties involved start by focusing on the food industry, as it is one of Thailand's core businesses.
Many of the world's leading food companies are Thai, indicating that the country already has a global supply chain and production. Hence, simply increasing efforts to improve food innovation will assist Thailand in leapfrogging others.
Besides, as Thailand is very competitive and well-known in the food industry, this will help to attract leading food innovation nations like the Netherlands, France and Israel to invest and collaborate with Thailand.
"We have more chance than other competitors when it comes to the food business," said Pan-Arj.
Pan-Arj stated that the NIA, as the agency in charge of facilitating all parties in adopting and developing innovation, will help incubate and accelerate startups, connect these small startups with big names in the markets, and mitigate risks to the greatest extent possible.
The agency also will encourage the government to implement supportive policies and a sandbox, establish a financial innovation system, and collaborate with universities to groom talents.
Speaking on the topic of "Global Foresight: Futures of Innovation Nation", René Rohrbeck, director of the Chair for Foresight, Innovation and Transformation, EDHEC Business school, France said there are four factors that will drive change in Thailand.
The first factor is Thailand's 4.0 policy, which aims to transition the country from a manufacturing-based to a technology-based economy. Then there's the expansion of international services, from solely relying on tourism to offering professional services with indirect businesses all the way up the value chain.
The next factor is to transition to innovation and knowledge-driven economy, which will provide skilled labour to the country. The final factor is that Thailand places a high priority on a green economy and sustainable development.
Thailand Global Innovation Forum 2022 is being held to commemorate the NIA's 13th anniversary as a public organisation. To commemorate the occasion, the agency has set the goal of propelling Thailand into the top 30 Global Innovation Nations by 2030.