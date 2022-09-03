NIA envisages Thailand as innovation-driven Food Silicon Valley

NIA executive director Pun-Arj Chairatana said during the "Thailand Global Innovation Forum 2022" on Friday that innovation is the key engine propelling the country forward in this post-pandemic era.

He said that the country's innovation is already above average in comparison with other countries. However, Thailand is not in a good position because there are still many disadvantages to overcome.

Thailand's progress is hampered by a lack of clear regulations, insufficient financial support and funding, and fewer outstanding startups. According to the most recent Global Innovation Index (GII), the country has remained ranked 43rd or 44th since 2020.

"If we don't come out with practical policies and strategies, other countries will overtake Thailand. We cannot let that happen," said Pan-Arj.

He suggested that all parties involved start by focusing on the food industry, as it is one of Thailand's core businesses.