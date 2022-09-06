Thai rice exports expected to meet target after boost from Singapore

Department director-general Pitak Udomwichaiwat said recent negotiations between the department, the Singapore General Rice Importers Association, and the Rice Exporters Association of Thailand held in Singapore had been successful and Singapore had agreed to import more rice from Thailand in the rest of the year.

Pitak said Singapore’s demand for rice is starting to climb up after the country’s reopening due to the improving Covid-19 situation, as can be seen from a 2 per cent bump in July’s rice imports compared to the same period last year.

“Singapore also imports rice from other countries, and they tend to use price as a factor in choosing the exporter,” he said. “Fortunately, this year Thailand has seen increased rice output due to abundant rainfall, which has resulted in a lower price, making our product more competitive than some rice producers. Furthermore, Singaporean consumers already have a long-established confidence in the quality of Thai rice.”