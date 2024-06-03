Thai govt misses revenue target over 7 months by 2.7%

The government’s revenue in the first seven months of fiscal 2024 has missed the target by 39.1 billion baht or by 2.7%, the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) said.
Pornchai Thiraveja, FPO director-general, said on Monday that the government had collected 1.39 trillion baht in revenue from October 2023 to April 2024, which was below the target.
He said the biggest reason for missing the target was the Excise Department losing about 20 billion baht monthly to the reduction in excise taxes on diesel oil and petrol.
Pornchai said the top three revenue collection agencies are the Revenue Department, the Excise Department and the Customs Department, which made a combined revenue of 1.463 trillion baht in the first seven months of the fiscal year.
Their earnings were 2.4% or 35.498 billion baht below target.
The three departments’ takings in the first seven months of fiscal 2024 were:
· Revenue Department: 1.09 trillion baht, 9.598 billion above target
· Excise Department: 304.506 billion baht, 47.089 billion below target
· Customs Department: 68.683 billion baht, 1.993 billion above target.
Pornchai said 1.362 trillion baht had been deposited with the Finance Ministry during this period, versus the 1.769 trillion baht disbursed by government agencies.