Thai govt misses revenue target over 7 months by 2.7%

The government’s revenue in the first seven months of fiscal 2024 has missed the target by 39.1 billion baht or by 2.7%, the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) said.

Pornchai Thiraveja, FPO director-general, said on Monday that the government had collected 1.39 trillion baht in revenue from October 2023 to April 2024, which was below the target.

He said the biggest reason for missing the target was the Excise Department losing about 20 billion baht monthly to the reduction in excise taxes on diesel oil and petrol.