Thai exports surge to $26.22 billion in May, marking a 14-month high

Thai exports in May hit the highest value in 14 months, coming in at US$26.22 billion (961.75 billion baht) and marking a 7.2% increase.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy, said on Friday that this surge resulted in a trade surplus for the first time in five months. Exports, excluding oil-related products, gold and military products, grew by 6.5%.

Meanwhile, imports in May were valued at $25.56 billion, marking a drop of 1.7%, leading to a trade surplus of $656 million. For the first five months of 2024, total exports reached $120.49 billion, up by 2.6%.