Revenue Dept eyes new income sources amid economic challenges

The Revenue Department is making a concerted effort to bring more entrepreneurs into the tax payment system in a bid to boost revenue in the 2024 fiscal year.

Kulaya Tantitemit, the department’s director-general, said on Monday that notices had been sent to some 100,000 entrepreneurs with irregular financial activities, but only half have responded.

The department targeted entrepreneurs who generate between 2 million and 3 million baht in revenue annually, but have failed to file tax returns or register for value-added tax (VAT), Kulaya said.

In comparison, she said, entrepreneurs who comply with tax regulations have already contributed an additional 2 billion baht to the government coffers.