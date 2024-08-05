China opens new checkpoint in Yunnan for fruit from Thailand

China has opened a new checkpoint at a Mekong port in Yunnan, so Thai exporters can more conveniently ship fruit upriver, a senior Thai official said on Monday.

Rapeepat Chantharasriwong, director-general of the Agriculture Department, said the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) had set up a new fruits clearance checkpoint at the Guanleigang Port in Yunnan’s Xishuangbanna since July 29.

The new checkpoint allows Thai exporters to ship fruits through the Chiang Saen checkpoint in Chiang Rai to Guanleigng directly.

This new route up the river serves as a quicker alternative to road transport, he said.