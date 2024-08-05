BOI eyes Southern Economic Corridor for investment opportunities

The SEC’s four provinces are strategically significant, as they serve as tourist destinations, long-term homes for high-spending retirees and large digital nomad communities. These provinces also provide crucial raw materials like rubber and palm oil, and are also central to seafood and halal food processing, regional trade and logistics.

“The BOI plans to harness these strengths to attract investments, especially in industries that add value to local resources and are environmentally friendly. The aim is to also create business opportunities, jobs and income for the region’s residents,” Narit said.

The government hopes the land-bridge project will serve as a gateway to East Asia for South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. It also has a high potential of becoming a new economic and investment hub for the region.

To bring this ambitious plan to fruition, the Transport Ministry is working on drafting the SEC Act, preparing the environmental and health impact assessment (EHIA), creating investor invitation documents and holding international roadshows to capture the interest of foreign investors.

Many international investors, including major port developers, shipping and logistics companies, commercial area developers, and financial institutions from Japan, China, the US, Europe, and the Middle East, view the land bridge as a global strategic project and a game changer for global logistics routes.