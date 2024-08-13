Phumtham heads to Kazakhstan to hunt for new opportunities

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai departed for Kazakhstan on Tuesday on a mission to explore new opportunities for Thai products, a senior official said.

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, will be in the Central Asian country until Sunday.

Witthayakorn Maneenetr, a Commerce Ministry inspector, said the minister is leading a delegation of senior commerce officials to visit the Eurasian nation and will hold bilateral talks with Kazakhstani Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The talks will focus on expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.