IEAT sets new record in selling, leasing land in industrial estates

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 02, 2024

Thai industrial estate agency’s focus on digital transformation and sustainability among factors contributing to its success

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) said it has hit a new record in selling or leasing land in fiscal 2024.

A total of 6,174 rai (987.84 hectares) of land in IEAT-managed industrial estates has been sold or leased between October 2023 and July 2024.

IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said on Monday that this marks the second consecutive year of record-breaking transactions, attributing the continued high demand to its efforts to enhance services for foreign investors.

Veeris said the IEAT is committed to digital transformation, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has adopted Big Data and artificial intelligence to boost management efficiency.

 

Additionally, he said, the IEAT has developed the so-called Digital Twin, which allows it to operate all 13 industrial estates with similar levels of effectiveness.

It also plans to promote low-carbon emissions in its industrial estates by developing access to clean energy sources, he added.
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy