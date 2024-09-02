IEAT sets new record in selling, leasing land in industrial estates

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) said it has hit a new record in selling or leasing land in fiscal 2024.

A total of 6,174 rai (987.84 hectares) of land in IEAT-managed industrial estates has been sold or leased between October 2023 and July 2024.

IEAT governor Veeris Ammarapala said on Monday that this marks the second consecutive year of record-breaking transactions, attributing the continued high demand to its efforts to enhance services for foreign investors.

Veeris said the IEAT is committed to digital transformation, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has adopted Big Data and artificial intelligence to boost management efficiency.