UTCC warns of high levels of household debt

According to the UTCC's 2024 Survey on the Status of Thai Households, the average debt burden per household has increased by 8.4% to 606,378 baht from the previous year. Informal debt accounts for 69.9% of this total, while formal debt represents 30.1%.

The survey, based on responses from 1,300 people nationwide, found that nearly half of respondents had never saved for emergencies. Only 22.6% had sufficient savings to cover expenses for six months or more. Furthermore, 46.3% of respondents reported having less household income than expenditure.

When asked about coping strategies for insufficient income, the most popular response was borrowing from various sources. Saving or reducing expenses, withdrawing savings, and earning more income were also common approaches. Credit cards were the preferred method of borrowing, followed by loans from commercial banks and specialised banks.

The survey also found that many respondents (46.4%) believed that their debt had increased at a faster rate than their income. Credit-card debt was the most common type of debt, followed by vehicle debt, personal debt, housing debt, business debt, and education debt.

The primary reasons for increased debt cited by respondents included insufficient income, unexpected expenses, rising living costs, increased family financial burdens, investment losses, business expansion, increased purchases of fixed assets, increased credit-card spending, education costs, and job loss.

