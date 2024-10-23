The IMF forecasts 3.2% global growth for 2024-25, with Thailand trailing ASEAN

The 20 European countries that share the euro currency are collectively expected to eke out 0.8% growth this year, twice the 2023 expansion of 0.4% but a slight downgrade from the 0.9% the IMF had forecast three months ago for 2024. The German economy, hurt by a slump in manufacturing and real estate, isn’t expected to grow at all this year.

Now that interest rates are coming down and likely to aid the world’s economies, the IMF warned, the need to contain enormous government deficits will likely put a brake on growth. The overall world economy is expected to grow 3.2% in both 2024 and 2025, down a tick from 3.3% last year. That’s an unimpressive standard: From 2000 through 2019, before the pandemic upended economic activity, global growth had averaged 3.8% a year.

The IMF also continues to express concern that geopolitical tension, including antagonism between the United States and China, could make world trade less efficient. The concern is that more countries would increasingly do business with their allies instead of seeking the lowest-priced or best-made foreign goods. Still, global trade, measured by volume, is expected to grow 3.1% this year and 3.4% in 2025, improving on 2023’s anemic 0.8% increase.

Gourinchas also suggested that economic growth could end up being weaker than expected if countries take steps to reduce immigration, which has helped ease labor shortages in the United States and other advanced economies. And he said armed conflicts, like those in Ukraine and the Middle East, could also threaten the economic outlook.

India’s economy is expected to 7% this year and 6.5% in 2025. While still strong, that pace would be down from 8.2% growth last year, a result of consumers slowing their spending after a post-pandemic boom.

The IMF predicts that Japan’s economy, hurt by production problems in the auto industry and a slowdown in tourism, will expand by a meager 0.3% this year before accelerating to 1.1% growth in 2025.

The United Kingdom is projected to register 1.1% growth this year, up from a dismal 0.3% in 2023, with falling interest rates helping spur stronger consumer spending.

For Thailand, the IMF has revised down its GDP growth forecasts for this year and next by 0.1%, projecting growth of 2.8% for this year and 3.0% for the next. And in the long term, in 2029, the IMF expects Thailand to grow by 2.7%.

Previously, in the April World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the IMF forecasted Thailand's GDP to grow by 2.7% this year and 2.9% next year. However, the projections were adjusted upwards in the July economic update to 2.9% and 3.1%, before being reduced again in the October update.

The IMF forecasts Vietnam's economy to grow by 6.0% in 2024 and 6.8% in 2025, making it the fastest-growing economy among key ASEAN countries. The Philippines follows with projected growth rates of 5.8% in 2024 and 6.1% in 2025. Both countries are expected to maintain strong growth, reaching between 6.0% and 6.3% annually through 2029.

Indonesia, ASEAN's largest economy, is projected to grow steadily at 5.0% in 2024 and 5.1% in 2025. The IMF anticipates Indonesia will maintain this 5.1% growth rate through 2029, reflecting the country's long-term economic resilience.

Malaysia, on the other hand, is expected to rebound strongly in 2024 with a 4.8% growth forecast, up from 3.6% in 2023. Although growth may slow slightly to 4.4% in 2025, it remains robust, with long-term projections at 4.0%.