All eyes on first mission of controversial new BOT chairman Kittirat

Former finance minister Kittirat Na-Ranong was selected as chairman of the board of the Bank of Thailand on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source reported that after a five-hour session, the selection committee chose Kittirat to replace Poramethi Vimolsiri, whose term expired at the end of September.

The committee also named two new specialist board members to replace those whose terms expired. The new specialist members are Pongpanu Svetarundra, former Tourism and Sports Ministry permanent secretary, and Chunhajit Sangmai, former Finance Ministry deputy permanent secretary.

Finance Ministry permanent secretary Sathit Limpongphan, who chairs the panel, said the new chairman must first get Cabinet approval and be appointed by His Majesty the King before his appointment can be officially announced.

Kittirat’s candidacy for the post of BOT board chairman has been heavily criticised due to his close ties with the ruling Pheu Thai Party past and role as adviser to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin.

Analysts fear his appointment will result in government interference in the central bank, potentially eroding investor confidence in the bank’s independence from political influence.