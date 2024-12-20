Ex-deputy PM Suwat outlines Isan’s potential to drive Thai economy

Suwat outlined factors affecting both Thai and global economies, namely geopolitical conflicts, trade wars, economic polarization, the relocation of production bases, rising fuel prices, agricultural shortages, inflation, rising interest rates, technology disruption, shifts in consumer lifestyle post-pandemic and natural disasters triggered by climate change.

He proposed utilising Thailand’s unique strengths to tackle these economic issues and improve people’s quality of life sustainably, such as making the most of the potential in agriculture, food, service, tourism and culture.

“Some of these strengths lie in the Isan region, which comprises one-third of the country’s population and at least 10% of the country’s GDP,” he said.

Suwat pointed out that the Northeast region is rich in agricultural products like sugarcane, cassava and rice, and also has a unique cultural identity in food, art and history.

The region also boasts numerous tourist attractions and infrastructure, connecting Indochina and the Asia-Pacific through a network of roads, dual-track railways and high-speed trains, he said.

These factors, he noted, showcase the region’s readiness to support the production of renewable energy and serve as a catalyst for revitalising the economy in the long term.