Thailand’s planning agency warns of global threats to economy in 2025

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, cited the Middle East conflict after Syria’s Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebel forces in December.

He anticipates internal restructuring in Syria will lead to efforts towards peace with Israel, potentially easing the conflict and smoothing volatility in the global fuel market.

However, he noted the conflict could also ignite and send fuel prices soaring, especially if the Strait of Hormuz oil transport route is closed.