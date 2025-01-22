Bayer AG celebrates 62 years in Thailand with new collaboration plans

Bayer AG, a leading healthcare and agricultural product manufacturer, has said it is optimistic about strengthening collaborations in Thailand’s healthcare, medicine and agriculture industries.
This sentiment was conveyed during a meeting between Bayer’s board of management, led by pharmaceuticals division head Stefan Oelrich, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said Paetongtarn emphasised her administration’s goal of boosting the productivity of key agricultural sectors, particularly for cash crops like rice and corn. She also stressed the importance of employing innovative technologies to enhance the public health system.
The premier highlighted the government’s flagship “30 baht healthcare anywhere” policy, which gives all Thais access to medical treatment. She also expressed hope that Bayer’s expertise in research and development can play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare and agricultural innovations in the country.
Additionally, Paetongtarn underlined the government’s commitment to developing future industries such as artificial intelligence (AI) to create new opportunities and revenue streams. She also mentioned the “Home for Thais” initiative, designed to improve living standards by ensuring citizens have access to housing.
Oelrich, meanwhile, congratulated Paetongtarn on her role as prime minister and reaffirmed Bayer AG’s interest in collaborating with Thailand. He emphasised the company’s expertise in fields such as cell research, AI and technological innovation, which he believes can significantly enhance Thailand’s healthcare and agriculture sectors.
He also praised the Thai government’s vision for human resource development, noting that enhancing skills and workforce potential would drive the nation’s progress further.
He reiterated Bayer AG’s commitment to sustainable development by investing in research and innovation to meet healthcare and agricultural demands.
Operating in Thailand for 62 years, Bayer AG currently manages seven offices, manufacturing plants and research centres across the country, providing employment to more than 1,500 people.