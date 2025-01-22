Bayer AG celebrates 62 years in Thailand with new collaboration plans

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said Paetongtarn emphasised her administration’s goal of boosting the productivity of key agricultural sectors, particularly for cash crops like rice and corn. She also stressed the importance of employing innovative technologies to enhance the public health system.

The premier highlighted the government’s flagship “30 baht healthcare anywhere” policy, which gives all Thais access to medical treatment. She also expressed hope that Bayer’s expertise in research and development can play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare and agricultural innovations in the country.

Additionally, Paetongtarn underlined the government’s commitment to developing future industries such as artificial intelligence (AI) to create new opportunities and revenue streams. She also mentioned the “Home for Thais” initiative, designed to improve living standards by ensuring citizens have access to housing.