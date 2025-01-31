Coffee to cost more from February 1 as higher costs bite producers

Somchai explained that the retail price of instant coffee would increase by 5% from February 1, raising the price of ready-to-drink coffee by an average of 2 baht a piece.

Price adjustment on consumer goods affected people’s cost of living, especially the low-income group who have to bear rising expense burden, he pointed out.

He said coffee manufacturers would increase their product price gradually and reduce package size to maintain profits.

Though the price of paddy has dropped, the price of rice bags would remain stable or increase as manufacturers are likely to hike the price, he added.