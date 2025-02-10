Pichai: Now is not the time to raise public debt ceiling

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday that it is not yet the right time for the government to raise the public debt ceiling above 70%, stating that it would be the last resort of his government.

Pichai was responding to a previous comment by Arthid Nanthawithaya, CEO and chairman of Siam Commercial Bank, who called on the government to temporarily raise the public debt ceiling above 70% to address the economic downturn.

Pichai explained that while he would like to see the public debt ceiling increased, the current limit leaves little room for the Finance Ministry to manage the national budget effectively.

However, Pichai added that increasing the ceiling would enable the government to take on more loans.