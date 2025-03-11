Thailand launches new investment fund to bolster stock market

The Cabinet has approved the launch of the “Thai ESG Extra” fund, designed to encourage investment in sustainable and high-growth equities through substantial tax incentives.

This initiative aims to support Thailand's domestic stock market amid global economic uncertainty.

Investors will be able to transfer existing holdings from long-term equity funds (LTFs), which currently amounts to approximately 180 billion baht, into the Thai ESG Extra fund.

This transfer qualifies for a tax deduction of up to 500,000 baht. Investors can claim 300,000 in the 2025 tax year, with the remaining 200,000 baht available for deduction in subsequent years at 50,000 baht annually.