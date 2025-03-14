Thailand races to seal free trade deal with EU within 2025

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Friday that he had held talks with Maroš Šefčovič, the European Commissioner on Trade, Economic Security, Inter-institutional Relations and Transparency, on March 10 about advancing the Thailand-EU free trade negotiations.

The Thai Commerce Ministry is working to conclude negotiations this year to leverage the agreement for market expansion, cost reduction, enhancing business capabilities and attracting more European investors.

Both parties emphasised the importance of establishing a trusted trade partnership through the free trade agreement (FTA), particularly amid geopolitical challenges and global economic uncertainties. They acknowledged the different levels of economic development between Thailand and the EU, which could affect FTA provisions, noting that flexibility and technical assistance from the EU would help expedite successful negotiations.