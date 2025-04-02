Thailand Tourism Ministry Seeks \'Single Command\' Approach to Reassure Tourists After Earthquake

The Minister concluded by urging the media and the public to act as ambassadors for Thailand, promoting a welcoming and safe image to tourists.
“It is crucial that we present a united front and demonstrate our commitment to ensuring a positive and secure experience for all visitors,” he said. “By working together, we can overcome this challenge and strengthen Thailand’s position as a leading tourist destination.”
Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has convened a crucial meeting with government and private sector stakeholders to address the impact of the recent earthquake on the tourism industry and to formulate strategies aimed at restoring both domestic and international tourist confidence.
A key proposal emerging from the discussions is the adoption of a ‘single command’ communication strategy to ensure clear and consistent messaging.
Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, chaired the meeting, which saw participation from a wide range of officials and industry representatives, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Tourist Police, the Association of Thai Travel Agents, the Thai Hotels Assocition and various tourism associations.
The primary objective was to assess the repercussions of the March 28th earthquake and to devise measures to mitigate any negative effects on Thailand’s reputation as a safe tourist destination.
During the discussions, private sector representatives emphasised the need for a unified communication approach, advocating for a ‘single command’ structure to streamline information dissemination.
They also called for government agencies to issue safety certifications for hotels that have undergone structural integrity checks and to proactively communicate the safety of tourist areas across the country.
“We are committed to addressing the concerns of the tourism industry and ensuring the safety of all visitors,” Minister Sorawong stated. “We will compile all the proposals and present them to the Prime Minister for immediate consideration.”
The ministry also highlighted the importance of promoting the ‘Thailand Tourist Police Application (TPB)’, a tool designed to enhance tourist safety and convenience, particularly during the upcoming Songkran festival.
The application, developed by the Tourist Police Division, aims to provide tourists with easy access to assistance and information.
“We are working closely with all relevant agencies, including the Provincial Police, Metropolitan Police, and Tourist Police, to ensure comprehensive safety measures are in place,” Minister Sorawong added. “We are also exploring the use of innovative technologies, such as CCTV, to enhance security and provide peace of mind to visitors.”