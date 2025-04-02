Thailand Tourism Ministry Seeks \'Single Command\' Approach to Reassure Tourists After Earthquake

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has convened a crucial meeting with government and private sector stakeholders to address the impact of the recent earthquake on the tourism industry and to formulate strategies aimed at restoring both domestic and international tourist confidence.

A key proposal emerging from the discussions is the adoption of a ‘single command’ communication strategy to ensure clear and consistent messaging.

Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, chaired the meeting, which saw participation from a wide range of officials and industry representatives, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Tourist Police, the Association of Thai Travel Agents, the Thai Hotels Assocition and various tourism associations.

The primary objective was to assess the repercussions of the March 28th earthquake and to devise measures to mitigate any negative effects on Thailand’s reputation as a safe tourist destination.

