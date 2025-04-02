Thailand Prepares Countermeasures as "Trump" Tariff Threat Looms, Expects Billions in Losses

Thailand is bracing for a potential economic hit, anticipating billions of dollars in losses should the United States implement increased tariffs under a possible future administration.

Officials have outlined a series of countermeasures, including adjustments to import taxes and intensified negotiations with the US, to mitigate the anticipated damage.

Wuttikrai Leeviraphan, permanent secretary of Commerce Ministry and chair of the United States Economic Policy Working Group, alongside representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries, and various government agencies, announced the nation's preparedness in response to potential US trade policy changes.

Wuttikrai detailed the four types of tariff measures the US might employ, ranging from country-specific tariffs targeting problem areas to retaliatory tariffs.

He emphasised the significant impact any US tariff increase would have, given the US's position as Thailand's leading export market.