Trump Tax Plan Targets Thailand as \"Non-Reciprocal\" Trading Partner

As the countdown continues to what Donald Trump has dubbed "America's Liberation Day" on 2 April, Thai officials are scrambling to assess the potential impact of the new US president's threatened tariff regime.

A key White House document from Trump's first term, recently revealed by the Wall Street Journal, suggests Thailand could be particularly vulnerable to retaliatory measures.

The document, titled "The United States Reciprocal Trade Act: Estimated Job & Trade Deficit Effects", identifies Thailand as having "non-reciprocal tax policies" that place it firmly in the US crosshairs.

According to Dr. Supavud Saicheua, chairman of Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council, Trump's team may use this blueprint to determine specific tariffs on Thai goods, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Thailand currently ranks as America's 12th largest trade deficit partner, with the US experiencing a $US 19.3 billion shortfall in 2018. American exports to Thailand totalled $US 12.6 billion against imports of $US 31.9 billion – a ratio of 1:2.5, according to the White House analysis reviewed by WSJ researchers.