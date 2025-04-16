Thailand Prepares for US Trade Talks Amid Trump Tariff Threat

Thailand is gearing up for crucial trade talks with the United States, as the government seeks to mitigate the impact of potential retaliatory tariffs announced by the individual who previously held the US presidency.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has convened high-level meetings ahead of his delegation’s trip to Washington next week.

Pichai revealed at the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday that Thailand is making comprehensive preparations to negotiate a softening of the US trade measures.

The previous US administration had threatened tariffs on imports from all countries with a trade surplus with the US, including a significant 36% levy on Thai goods. However, the implementation of these tariffs has been delayed by 90 days.

The Thai negotiating team, comprising officials from the Ministries of Commerce, Finance, and Foreign Affairs, is set to travel to the US. Initial plans indicate meetings with US counterparts will take place within the week following Easter (after April 20th).

