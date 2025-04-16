Thailand Forges Closer Ties Between Finance Ministry and Central Bank to Counter Trump's Trade Policies

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and the Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, have held in-depth discussions to formulate strategies to address the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

The two have committed to closer collaboration to ensure Thailand is well-prepared for any economic fallout.

Following their meeting at Government House on Wednesday, Pichai revealed that the potential effects of the US tariffs, which are expected to impact multiple nations, were the primary focus.

Thailand, as an export-driven economy, is particularly vulnerable. They discussed various scenarios, considering not only direct exports to the US but also the potential knock-on effects on exports to other trading partners, which could have significant economic repercussions.

The discussions with the BOT Governor centred on the impact of the US tariff policies on money markets, capital markets, and bond yields. They sought the BOT’s insights into their prepared policy responses.

A key concern is the potential impact on exporters, who may experience a slowdown in orders and subsequent liquidity issues. Measures to mitigate these risks are being prioritised.

