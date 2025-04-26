Thai Air Transport Set for Take-Off as Post-Pandemic Demand Soars

Thailand's air transport sector is poised for continued strong growth, buoyed by a resurgence in demand following the pandemic and the ongoing boom in e-commerce, according to an analysis by the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce.

The report for March 2025 indicates a healthy upward trajectory in both revenue and profitability for the industry over the past three years.

Auramon Supthaweethum, the director-general of the Department of Business Development, emphasised that 2025 is shaping up to be a banner year for Thai air transport, with both past performance and future projections looking exceedingly positive.

This aligns with the optimistic outlook for the global air transport industry, which is forecast to see total revenues exceeding $1 trillion this year, with profits around $36.6 billion, passenger numbers surpassing 5.2 billion, and air cargo volumes hitting 72.5 million tonnes.

This makes air transport a star performer both at home and abroad, with increased market competition anticipated.

In Thailand, the air transport market remains relatively concentrated due to the significant capital investment required and the stringent global aviation standards that must be met. Consequently, the number of new companies entering the sector each year has been modest.

Data from the Department of Business Development reveals that in 2022, four new companies were established with a total registered capital of 12 million baht.

This rose to nine companies in 2023 (a 125% increase), with a capital of 411.25 million baht (a substantial 3,327.09% increase). However, in 2024, the number of new entrants fell to seven (a 22.23% decrease), with a capital of just 7.6 million baht (a 98.15% decrease).