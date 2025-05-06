NEPC sets electricity price cap at 3.99 baht per unit until end of 2025

Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, Secretary-General of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), said the rate for the May-August period will be set at 3.98 baht per unit.

This reduction is made possible by funds reclaimed through the clawback mechanism from the three electricity authorities: the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA).