NEPC sets electricity price cap at 3.99 baht per unit until end of 2025

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated that Tuesday's meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
"The government will maintain the electricity rate at 3.99 baht per unit until the end of the year," he said, adding that any further reduction would depend on additional factors.
Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, Secretary-General of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), said the rate for the May-August period will be set at 3.98 baht per unit.
This reduction is made possible by funds reclaimed through the clawback mechanism from the three electricity authorities: the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA).
He added that, going forward, there must be a study into the possibility of further reducing electricity costs by addressing hidden costs embedded within the current pricing structure.
The NEPC has tasked relevant agencies with conducting this study, including the Energy Ministry, the ERC, the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), PTT, EGAT, and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).