May-August electricity rate dropped to 3.98 baht/unit, lower than govt target

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved a reduction in the electricity rate for the May–August billing cycle, setting the new rate at 3.98 baht per unit, slightly lower than the government's proposed rate of 3.99 baht.

This was achieved by utilizing 12.2 billion baht from the Claw Back fund to help subsidize the cost, the commission said.

The ERC reviews electricity rates every four months — in January, May, and September — to ensure that pricing reflects the prevailing economic conditions.

Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, Secretary-General and spokesperson for the ERC, stated on Wednesday that the commission had previously announced a rate of 4.15 baht per unit for the May–August period, based on public consultation.

However, due to changing circumstances in recent months — and in light of the government’s concerns and its proposal to cap the rate at 3.99 baht — the ERC decided to reassess actual fuel costs and electricity production data, he said.