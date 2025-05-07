Paetongtarn orders ministries to address trade and investment risks

During a meeting at the Commerce Ministry headquarters in Nonthaburi, the Prime Minister assigned all ministries to work on several proposals.

These include promoting tourism through the development of man-made destinations and expanding the use of the Traffy Fondue application nationwide as the government’s primary complaint submission channel.

She stated that the government has accelerated the disbursement of the investment budget. According to a report from the Budget Bureau, public investment spending this year has reached approximately 500 billion baht, or 34% of the total investment budget—an improvement, but still below target.

Paetongtarn also called on ministries to revise their spending plans and reallocate unused or delayed budget items to support earthquake recovery efforts instead.