Paetongtarn orders ministries to address trade and investment risks

During a meeting at the Commerce Ministry headquarters in Nonthaburi, the Prime Minister assigned all ministries to work on several proposals.
These include promoting tourism through the development of man-made destinations and expanding the use of the Traffy Fondue application nationwide as the government’s primary complaint submission channel.
She stated that the government has accelerated the disbursement of the investment budget. According to a report from the Budget Bureau, public investment spending this year has reached approximately 500 billion baht, or 34% of the total investment budget—an improvement, but still below target.
Paetongtarn also called on ministries to revise their spending plans and reallocate unused or delayed budget items to support earthquake recovery efforts instead.
The Prime Minister confirmed that last month, she held discussions with the Commerce Ministry Permanent Secretary and related agencies regarding the misuse of Thai product certifications and the issue of foreign businesses violating Thai laws.
She instructed the relevant agencies to urgently address legal loopholes that allow such practices and to tighten oversight of product quality standards, factory inspections, and companies suspected of operating as nominee businesses. This also includes cracking down on the illegal employment of foreign workers.
Additionally, she called for a review of investment promotion conditions to encourage the hiring of Thai workers and the use of domestic production inputs. She emphasised improving the issuance of certificates of origin to enhance efficiency.
Paetongtarn also instructed the Commerce Ministry to step up support for Thai agricultural products, which are currently experiencing lower prices and oversupply. She urged the ministry to collaborate with the Agriculture Ministry and other agencies to increase the value of agricultural goods.
She further pushed for support of the Thai SELECT programme, which certifies high-quality Thai products and promotes their export, especially Thai restaurants abroad. If these establishments source quality ingredients from Thai farmers, it would result in increased income for those farmers, she noted.
Long-term measures, she added, must focus on building trust in the quality of Thai goods and exploring new high-potential markets.
On international affairs, Paetongtarn stated that the Commerce Ministry, as the lead agency in trade and investment promotion, must take the lead in managing the impact of US trade policies.
She said the ministry needs to prepare for negotiations to secure new trade partners and markets, thereby reducing reliance on any single market. She also underscored the importance of leveraging existing free trade agreements (FTAs) and simultaneously strengthening the domestic market to cushion against external volatility.
Support for entrepreneurs in developing higher-value products must continue, she added.