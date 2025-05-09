Taxman Exceeds Revenue Target by Billions

The Thai Revenue Department has reported a robust performance in its tax collection, exceeding its target for the first seven months of the fiscal year.

Director-General Pinsai Suraswadi announced that April's revenue alone reached 171.921 billion baht, a significant 11.052 billion baht (6.9 per cent) higher than the same period last year, and 7.732 billion baht (4.7 per cent) above the department's budgetary forecast.

Looking at the cumulative figures for the seven months from October 2024 to April 2025, the Revenue Department has collected a total of 1.138 trillion baht.

This represents a healthy increase of 47.325 billion baht (4.3 per cent) compared to the same period in the previous year, and crucially, is 17.950 billion baht (1.6 per cent) above the set target.

