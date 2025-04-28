Thai Authorities Gear Up for ThaiESGx Launch and LTF Transfers Next Week

Thai authorities and key financial bodies have confirmed their readiness for the launch of the new Thai Sustainable Investment Funds (ThaiESGx) and the commencement of transfers from existing Long-Term Equity Funds (LTF) next week, starting on May 2nd and May 13th respectively.

The Ministry of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC), and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) have all stated that preparations are complete for the initiative, which aims to channel investment into sustainable businesses and bolster the local capital market.

The launch will see 37 ThaiESGx funds from 19 asset management companies (AMCs) become available, pending final approval. These new funds offer tax incentives for fresh investment and for investors looking to switch out of their existing LTFs over a two-month period in May and June 2025, in accordance with Revenue Department regulations.

The investment management industry has been working towards a coordinated launch of ThaiESGx for sales starting on May 2nd, with the infrastructure in place to support transfers from LTFs commencing on May 13th.

