Commerce Ministry showcases Thai entertainment industry at Cannes

The event, titled “Thai Night,” is aimed at enhancing the image of the Thai entertainment sector and fostering international partnerships, said Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), on Friday.
She noted that Thailand’s film industry is experiencing rapid growth, as demonstrated by its increasing production capabilities, greater participation in international film festivals, rising interest from overseas markets, and a domestic market share of around 50%, which is on par with foreign films.
“This event serves as a platform to showcase Thai culture, creativity, and identity to a global audience, while also providing opportunities to build business networks with international partners in support of the sustainable growth of Thailand’s film industry,” Sunanta said.
She added that Thai Night offers a stage to demonstrate the potential of the Thai entertainment industry, while also strengthening collaboration between Thai entrepreneurs and international buyers and investors.
Moreover, the event supports the sustainable development of Thailand’s creative sectors and serves as a key channel for promoting Thai culture and soft power on the world stage.
Sunanta also mentioned that representatives from Thailand’s film industry are engaging in business matching activities to build connections with counterparts from various countries.
In addition, Thai cuisine will be featured under the “Thai SELECT” label, reflecting the unique identity and widespread international recognition of Thai food as a soft power asset, she added.