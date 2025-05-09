Commerce Ministry showcases Thai entertainment industry at Cannes

She added that Thai Night offers a stage to demonstrate the potential of the Thai entertainment industry, while also strengthening collaboration between Thai entrepreneurs and international buyers and investors.

Moreover, the event supports the sustainable development of Thailand’s creative sectors and serves as a key channel for promoting Thai culture and soft power on the world stage.

Sunanta also mentioned that representatives from Thailand’s film industry are engaging in business matching activities to build connections with counterparts from various countries.

In addition, Thai cuisine will be featured under the “Thai SELECT” label, reflecting the unique identity and widespread international recognition of Thai food as a soft power asset, she added.