Thailand’s inflation turns negative amid falling energy prices, raising deflation concerns

As the second quarter begins, Thailand has reported a negative inflation rate for the first time in over a year. According to the Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), April's inflation decreased by 0.22%, driven primarily by falling energy prices, including gasoline, benzene, and electricity rates. Prices of fresh vegetables and chicken eggs also declined, contributing to the overall drop.

Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy, rose by 0.98% in April. For the first four months of 2025 (January–April), core inflation increased by 0.91%.

Comparing April 2025 to April 2024, 270 essential goods and services saw price increases—such as pork, tilapia, bananas, instant coffee, vegetable oil, sweets, house rents, and diesel. Meanwhile, 145 items experienced price drops, including eggs, limes, long beans, coriander, cucumbers, chili, tangerines, laundry products, soap, shampoo, electricity, and gasohol. Prices of 49 items remained unchanged, such as tap water, boat and train fares, and first-class air-conditioned bus fares.

As of March 2025, Thailand's general inflation rate rose by only 0.84%, ranking it 24th lowest among 134 economies and 2nd lowest among the 8 ASEAN countries that report inflation data.

Looking ahead, TPSO expects the inflation rate in May 2025 to remain similar to April’s or decrease further, marking the second consecutive month of decline. A key factor is the continued drop in global Dubai crude oil prices, which significantly influences Thailand’s inflation basket—energy accounts for 12.18% of it.