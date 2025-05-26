Thai Finance Minister Unveils Bold Plan to Revamp Economy Amid Global Headwinds

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has unveiled ambitious economic strategies aimed at transforming the country's economic structure, fostering new growth engines, and enhancing competitiveness.

These plans come with just two years remaining in the Pheu Thai government's term under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Krungthep Turakij newspaper, Pichai highlighted the significant challenges facing the Thai economy from external factors, particularly reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

He warned that these tariffs risk keeping Thailand's economic growth below 2% in 2025 for a second consecutive year, prompting the government to adjust its stimulus plans for the latter half of 2025.

This adjustment will run in parallel with a major economic restructuring effort designed to address decades of hindering growth.

Pichai outlined the pivotal role of fiscal policy, which he sees as the "hero" in driving Thailand back to sustainable growth and reducing social inequality.

"The core of solving the country's problems and building long-term sustainability is to drive significant economic growth," he stated. "A strong economy will bring financial prosperity to both the private and public sectors. If the economy expands well, people will have more wealth, which will translate into increased tax revenue for the government and a reduction in the public debt-to-GDP ratio."

He noted that public debt has risen from 40% of GDP in 2014 to 60% – or 12 trillion baht – today. However, Pichai argued that if GDP could grow by 5-6%, this seemingly large debt would diminish in proportion.