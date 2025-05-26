Thailand to Offer Tax Break on Foreign Income to Lure Billions Back Home

Thailand's Revenue Department is poised to amend ministerial regulations, proposing a tax exemption for foreign-sourced income aimed at incentivising Thais to repatriate over 2 trillion baht in overseas investments.

The move seeks to significantly boost the domestic market, allowing income earned and repatriated within two tax years to be exempt from personal income tax.

The department's director-general, Pinsai Suraswadi, revealed that the Revenue Department is reviewing changes to rules on foreign income brought into Thailand.

This comes as the department has identified over 2 trillion baht in Thai investments abroad, spanning assets from real estate to stocks, generating hundreds of billions in returns.

Pinsai explained that while Thailand's tax system generally levies personal income tax on foreign earnings brought into the country (a rule adjusted on 1 January 2024 to apply from that date onwards), the new proposal offers a key concession.

Foreign income generated from 2024 onwards could be exempt if repatriated within two tax years from its origin. Income brought in after this period would be taxed normally.