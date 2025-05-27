Safety concerns and structural issues hinder Chinese travel to Thailand

According to a recent survey by Dragon Trail International, over half of the Chinese respondents in April viewed Thailand as unsafe, up from 38% in September last year. Perceptions of safety in other countries remained largely unchanged.

“The incidents of Chinese celebrities being kidnapped earlier this year, the crackdown on grey businesses, and the earthquake have significantly damaged Thailand’s tourism image,” the research centre stated.

To address these issues, the survey highlighted key factors that make Chinese tourists feel safer. The top priority, according to about half of respondents, is the Chinese government’s travel risk assessments and local government safety measures.

About one-quarter of respondents said positive information from family, friends, other tourists on social media, and the media helped improve their sense of safety. Meanwhile, around one-fifth felt that choosing low-risk destinations from the start or purchasing travel insurance increased their feeling of security.

Finally, factors that did not help Chinese tourists feel safer included travelling in group tours, having local tour guides, or receiving information from travel agents.

KKP Research believes it is unlikely that Chinese tourists will return to Thailand in large numbers in the short term unless the structural issues, particularly concerning safety, are resolved.

At the same time, relying on tourists from other countries to immediately compensate for the decline in Chinese visitors is also considered difficult.

However, in the long run, some countries may offer growth opportunities to partially replace the slowing Chinese tourist segment.

“The European and South Asian markets, mostly Indian tourists, should be new key targets for Thailand’s tourism sector due to their increasing popularity,” the research centre said.

In the first four months of this year, tourists from Europe and South Asia recovered to about 120% of the levels seen during the same period in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of last year’s total tourist arrivals.

Moreover, the tourist seasons for these two regions can reasonably complement each other. European tourists mainly visit between late year and early the following year, while Indian tourists tend to travel during the mid-year period, particularly May to June.

However, KKP Research pointed out that the behaviour of these two groups differs quite noticeably from that of Chinese tourists.

In terms of preferred destinations, most European tourists favour southern Thailand, followed by the eastern region such as Pattaya, and Bangkok. Indian tourists resemble Chinese tourists more closely, with about half focusing on Bangkok, followed by the eastern and southern regions.



Regarding spending patterns, European and Indian tourists spend more on accommodation and hotels compared to Chinese tourists. They also tend to travel less within the country, indicating these groups typically visit fewer locations and prioritise quality lodging. Indian tourists place more emphasis on entertainment activities and shopping than Europeans.



“Therefore, tourism promotion policies may need to invest in tourism infrastructure in suitable areas, as well as in the types of businesses the government should prioritise,” the research centre said.

Meanwhile, promotional approaches should vary. European tourists show more interest in historical sites, street food and souvenir shopping. Indian tourists, on the other hand, are less interested in dining out but focus more on nightlife, massages and spas, and shopping for clothing and leather goods.