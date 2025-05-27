Safety concerns and structural issues hinder Chinese travel to Thailand

According to an analysis by KKP Research, Chinese visitors to Thailand had recovered to 60–70% of pre-Covid-19 levels by late 2024. However, following the Chinese New Year in January 2025, the number of Chinese tourists sharply declined by nearly half, dropping to fewer than 300,000 visitors per month — equivalent to only 30% of the pre-pandemic figures.
The research centre noted that the total number of outbound Chinese tourists has yet to fully rebound to pre-Covid-19 levels. This is due to China’s slowing economy and the government’s increased promotion of domestic tourism.
As a result, outbound Chinese tourists have recovered to just 86.5% of their 2019 levels, while domestic Chinese tourists have already reached 93.6% of the pre-pandemic figures.
Returning Chinese tourists have shifted from group tours to free independent travellers (FITs). Before Covid-19, Chinese visitors to Thailand tended to travel in groups more frequently than in other regions — nearly 40% were group tourists, while independent travellers made up about 60%.
However, last year, independent travellers recovered to 77.4% of 2019 levels, equating to 5.3 million tourists. Group tourists, meanwhile, only recovered to 33.4%, or about 1.4 million visitors.
As FITs generally have stronger purchasing power and higher average spending than group tourists, factors beyond price — such as the types of attractions, service quality and safety — may prove crucial in determining whether Chinese tourists choose to visit Thailand.
Meanwhile, Chinese tourists who still travel abroad are increasingly choosing other countries instead of Thailand. Outbound flights from China have gradually recovered since March, but inbound flights to Thailand continue to decline, reflecting a decrease in Thailand’s appeal rather than a general drop in Chinese overseas travel.
KKP Research noted two main reasons why fewer Chinese tourists are choosing Thailand:
According to a recent survey by Dragon Trail International, over half of the Chinese respondents in April viewed Thailand as unsafe, up from 38% in September last year. Perceptions of safety in other countries remained largely unchanged.
“The incidents of Chinese celebrities being kidnapped earlier this year, the crackdown on grey businesses, and the earthquake have significantly damaged Thailand’s tourism image,” the research centre stated.
To address these issues, the survey highlighted key factors that make Chinese tourists feel safer. The top priority, according to about half of respondents, is the Chinese government’s travel risk assessments and local government safety measures.
About one-quarter of respondents said positive information from family, friends, other tourists on social media, and the media helped improve their sense of safety. Meanwhile, around one-fifth felt that choosing low-risk destinations from the start or purchasing travel insurance increased their feeling of security.
Finally, factors that did not help Chinese tourists feel safer included travelling in group tours, having local tour guides, or receiving information from travel agents.
KKP Research believes it is unlikely that Chinese tourists will return to Thailand in large numbers in the short term unless the structural issues, particularly concerning safety, are resolved.
At the same time, relying on tourists from other countries to immediately compensate for the decline in Chinese visitors is also considered difficult.
However, in the long run, some countries may offer growth opportunities to partially replace the slowing Chinese tourist segment.
“The European and South Asian markets, mostly Indian tourists, should be new key targets for Thailand’s tourism sector due to their increasing popularity,” the research centre said.
In the first four months of this year, tourists from Europe and South Asia recovered to about 120% of the levels seen during the same period in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of last year’s total tourist arrivals.
Moreover, the tourist seasons for these two regions can reasonably complement each other. European tourists mainly visit between late year and early the following year, while Indian tourists tend to travel during the mid-year period, particularly May to June.
However, KKP Research pointed out that the behaviour of these two groups differs quite noticeably from that of Chinese tourists.
“Therefore, tourism promotion policies may need to invest in tourism infrastructure in suitable areas, as well as in the types of businesses the government should prioritise,” the research centre said.
Meanwhile, promotional approaches should vary. European tourists show more interest in historical sites, street food and souvenir shopping. Indian tourists, on the other hand, are less interested in dining out but focus more on nightlife, massages and spas, and shopping for clothing and leather goods.