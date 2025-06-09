Thailand household debt surges to 16.42 trillion baht in Q4 2024

The council’s secretary-general, Danucha Pichayanan, highlighted Thailand's economic report in Q1 2025 that Thai consumers exhibit a tendency towards luxury spending, which could lead to excessive debt accumulation.

Citing research from Mahidol University in 2024, he explained that one in three Thais prefers spending on luxury goods and premium services—including food, beverages, concert tickets, beauty treatments and collectibles—to enhance their image and gain social acceptance. However, this behaviour poses a risk of excessive debt.

The tendency stems from a desire for social recognition and status, with men exhibiting a stronger inclination than women. Men tend to purchase high-end technology, while women are more likely to spend on premium food and beverages.

Moreover, over 50% of people have emergency savings of less than six months, increasing their likelihood of falling into debt—especially during economic downturns or unforeseen events. This reflects a lack of financial literacy and inadequate financial planning.