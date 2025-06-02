ASEAN\'s Debt Divide: Tracking the Region\'s Rising Fiscal Burdens

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) continues to command global attention, widely recognised as an "emerging star" region with several economies experiencing robust and sustained expansion over recent years.

Over the past five years (2020–2024), the economies of ASEAN member states collectively registered an impressive average annual growth rate of approximately 4.2%.

This represents a strong performance, particularly when contrasted with other global regions, especially given the backdrop of global economic uncertainty and slowdowns precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicates that the ASEAN-5 group – comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand – achieved an average growth rate of around 4.0% per annum during this period.

Notably, countries such as Indonesia (4.7%) and the Philippines (5.6%) recorded higher growth rates, whilst Thailand's average growth lagged behind the regional average at approximately 1.8% per year.

Post-Pandemic Fiscal Pressures

However, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, ASEAN nations across the board have grappled with mounting fiscal pressures.

This escalation stems from extensive economic relief measures, substantial investments in public health infrastructure, and the implementation of expansive stimulus policies.

Consequently, many countries have been compelled to significantly increase their borrowing to cover these burgeoning expenditures.

This trend is starkly reflected in the rising public debt-to-GDP ratios observed across nearly every ASEAN member state.