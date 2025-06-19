Vending machine business bucks economic trend as demand for convenience grows

The sector has expanded noticeably across various segments—from snack and beverage machines to niche products such as art toys. According to a 2024 survey by Marketbuzzz, the trend for automated vending services in Thailand is gaining momentum, with usage expected to rise in the coming years.
This aligns with research from Grand View Research, which reported that the global retail vending machine market was worth US$51.91 billion (approximately 1.89 trillion baht) in 2021. The market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030.
A key driver of this growth is changing consumer behaviour, with increasing emphasis on speed and convenience in daily life. This has led to greater demand for products that are instantly available, especially snacks and beverages that suit on-the-go consumption.
Marketbuzzz’s 2024 survey of 977 respondents found that 56% had purchased items from a vending machine within the past month. Of these, 28% bought weekly, 15% monthly, and 13% daily. The top reasons for choosing vending machines were convenience (72%), time-saving (50%), ready-to-purchase products (43%), easy location access (29%), and multiple payment options (27%).
Clearly, vending machines are meeting the needs of busy consumers in Thailand, where fast and efficient access to goods is highly valued.
On the business front, vending machines are also emerging as a promising sales channel, particularly in the health and supplements sector. One example is NUUI World, a health and wellness brand that has begun distributing its products via vending machines for added convenience and ease of payment.
Siriporn Thongrujiruj, founder and CEO of NUUI World, said the first machine is set to be installed at Central EastVille shopping mall in Bangkok. The company plans to expand to 20 machines across the capital this year, with further roll-out to major provincial cities next year.
NUUI World also intends to increase the variety of brands offered in its vending machines, while continuing to develop new health and wellness products to cater to health-conscious consumers.
The firm is also planning to invest in its own manufacturing facility within the next two to three years, aiming to reach a broader market.