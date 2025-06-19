Vending machine business bucks economic trend as demand for convenience grows





On the business front, vending machines are also emerging as a promising sales channel, particularly in the health and supplements sector. One example is NUUI World, a health and wellness brand that has begun distributing its products via vending machines for added convenience and ease of payment.

Siriporn Thongrujiruj, founder and CEO of NUUI World, said the first machine is set to be installed at Central EastVille shopping mall in Bangkok. The company plans to expand to 20 machines across the capital this year, with further roll-out to major provincial cities next year.

NUUI World also intends to increase the variety of brands offered in its vending machines, while continuing to develop new health and wellness products to cater to health-conscious consumers.

The firm is also planning to invest in its own manufacturing facility within the next two to three years, aiming to reach a broader market.