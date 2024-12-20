High preference among Thais for vending machines: survey

Despite challenges on locations, consumer preferences and available items, 58% of Thai consumers said they would continue purchasing goods from vending machines in the future.

Beverages are the most popular items that Thai consumers purchase from vending machines (92%), followed by food and snacks (34%), and milk and dairy products (26%).

The survey also indicated that beverages like tea, coffee, soft drinks, juice and mineral water have become popular among Thai consumers from morning to noon. However, demand for products in vending machines drops in the evening, when consumers prefer instant noodles at that time.