High preference among Thais for vending machines: survey

A survey of 977 Thai consumers nationwide between October 2 and November 7 showed that 56% of consumers had purchased goods from vending machines in the past month. Of them, 28% purchase goods from vending machines every week and 13% purchase everyday.
The survey also showed that Thai consumers prefer buying goods from vending machines for convenience (72%), time saving (50%), ready-to-purchase goods (43%) and a variety of payment options (27%).
Despite challenges on locations, consumer preferences and available items, 58% of Thai consumers said they would continue purchasing goods from vending machines in the future.
Beverages are the most popular items that Thai consumers purchase from vending machines (92%), followed by food and snacks (34%), and milk and dairy products (26%).
The survey also indicated that beverages like tea, coffee, soft drinks, juice and mineral water have become popular among Thai consumers from morning to noon. However, demand for products in vending machines drops in the evening, when consumers prefer instant noodles at that time.
“Vending machines meet Thai consumers’ demand for access to preferable products,” said Market Buzzz CEO Grant Bertoli.
He noted that the vending machine business still has room to grow in Thailand, but warned that operators should offer services to meet consumers’ demand in terms of locations, available items, shelf life and payment.
If vending machine operators can provide service to meet a change in consumer demand, they will gain from this business, he said.