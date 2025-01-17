Next stop: Durian vending machines debut at Singapore MRT on Jan 20

Local durian seller Kaki Kaki will install a vending machine at Tampines MRT station stocked with boxes of Mao Shan Wang on Jan 20.

Each box contains 400g of durian and ordinarily retails at $38. However, it will cost only $18.88 during a promotional period from Jan 24 to Feb 12.

The durians will be replenished daily, with unsold fruit transformed into puree and used for cakes.

The company, which has more than 10 years of experience in durian retailing, says the initiative aims to make high-quality hand-picked durians more accessible.