Political uncertainty threatens Thailand’s economy, private sector warns

They warn that ongoing instability could further weaken Thailand’s already fragile economy, urging the government to prioritise national unity and long-term economic stability.

Real estate leaders warn against premature House dissolution

Isara Boonyoung, Chairman of the Board of Trade of Thailand’s real estate, design and construction trade committee, emphasised that house dissolution at this critical time could lead to a dangerous political vacuum. Thailand cannot afford further instability.

Political fragmentation, combined with global economic recessions, US tariff concerns, and border issues, threaten to deepen economic vulnerability

“Political uncertainty will worsen Thailand’s economic fragility. All parties should help maintain the situation and avoid rushing into House dissolution, because what the country needs most now is stability and unity in crisis management,” Isara said.

He also called on the government to partner with national security agencies to effectively communicate and build public confidence, particularly in border issues. He stressed that policy decisions have to prioritise long-term national and economic stability and public confidence.