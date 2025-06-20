Thailand's political tensions will not affect US trade talks: Pichai

Following a meeting with listed companies to discuss the Jump+ programme, which promotes the value addition of listed companies, Pichai provided additional insights.

The programme aims to prepare entrepreneurs to understand market conditions, plan for challenges, and communicate objectives transparently with investors to ensure long-term investment confidence in Thailand.

Despite the stock market index being relatively low compared to the past, the capital market remains a crucial economic driver. Investors who focus on the long term and understand the economic structure still have opportunities for growth, Pichai said.

He added that the programme aligns with structural reforms in areas such as public infrastructure, tourism, energy, and laws related to investment, particularly foreign land ownership rights.

"Jump+ is designed to support small businesses that may lack the resources to hire consultants. It will guide them in their development over the next year, enabling a review of strategies to improve efficiency. Once implemented, companies must share their plans and results with investors," he explained.

Pichai noted that the Thai stock index is currently at a relatively low level compared to other countries and may decrease further due to global economic conditions. However, he encouraged investors to focus on companies that manage well in the medium to long term, suggesting they adopt a buy-and-hold approach, rather than short-term trading.

He also mentioned that several new regulations have been introduced to close the gap between large and small investors, as well as between foreign and domestic investors, in terms of transparency, information disclosure, and stock trading practices.

This includes measures against issues like naked short selling and penalties for improper investments.