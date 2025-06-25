International Questions Thailand's Rate Policy Amid Perfect Storm of Crises

The Bank of Thailand has maintained its current interest rate policy despite mounting political instability and economic pressures, according to international media reports, as analysts warn the kingdom faces renewed risks of budget delays and potential credit rating downgrades.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Thailand's central bank is holding steady on monetary policy even as the country grapples with domestic political turmoil and external economic threats.
Political uncertainty has intensified following the resignation of key coalition government members, leaving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's position increasingly precarious, the WSJ noted.
ANZ economists suggested that whilst Thailand's economic fundamentals remain manageable, renewed political instability could exacerbate existing weaknesses in the Thai economy, which already warrants accommodative monetary policy.
Nomura's economics team has issued a more stark warning, cautioning that the political upheaval adds fresh pressure to Thailand's already fragile economy.
The investment bank highlighted risks of further budget delays and the potential for credit rating agencies to downgrade Thailand's sovereign debt rating.
The Southeast Asian nation also faces external headwinds from President Trump's retaliatory tariff policies. Thailand could face tariffs of up to 36% on its exports to the United States if it fails to secure a trade agreement with Washington, according to analysts.
Nomura economists specifically warned that the current political turmoil increases the likelihood of budget passage delays, which could trigger credit rating downgrades and further undermine economic confidence.
The confluence of domestic political instability and external trade pressures presents a challenging environment for Thai policymakers, who must navigate between supporting economic growth and maintaining fiscal discipline amid mounting uncertainties.
Thailand's economy has been struggling with sluggish growth, and the added political complications threaten to derail recovery efforts just as the country faces potential trade disruptions from the Trump administration's protectionist policies.
The Bank of Thailand's decision to maintain current interest rates reflects the delicate balancing act facing monetary authorities as they weigh domestic political risks against broader economic stability concerns.