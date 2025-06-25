International Questions Thailand's Rate Policy Amid Perfect Storm of Crises

The Bank of Thailand has maintained its current interest rate policy despite mounting political instability and economic pressures, according to international media reports, as analysts warn the kingdom faces renewed risks of budget delays and potential credit rating downgrades.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Thailand's central bank is holding steady on monetary policy even as the country grapples with domestic political turmoil and external economic threats.

Political uncertainty has intensified following the resignation of key coalition government members, leaving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's position increasingly precarious, the WSJ noted.

ANZ economists suggested that whilst Thailand's economic fundamentals remain manageable, renewed political instability could exacerbate existing weaknesses in the Thai economy, which already warrants accommodative monetary policy.

