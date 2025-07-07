US warns of return to steep tariffs if no trade deal by August 1

Citing CNN, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that tariff notification letters will be sent to around 100 countries in the coming days, as the Trump administration's 90-day tariff reprieve is due to expire on Wednesday (July 9).

“If you take no action by August 1, you’ll go back to the high tariffs from April 2,” Bessent said on CNN’s State of the Union programme on Sunday (July 6), referring to the status of trade negotiations.

President Donald Trump had indicated that these letters would outline tariffs starting at the current base rate of 10% and potentially going as high as 70%. However, Bessent clarified on Sunday that the US would not impose 70% tariffs on major trading partners.

“We’ll be sending out trade deal letters on Monday — maybe 12 or 15 — and we’ve already struck some agreements,” Trump told CNN’s Betsy Klein at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

He added that letters would continue to be sent on Tuesday and Wednesday. “We’ll have deals with most countries by July 9, either by sending the letter or completing the agreement,” Trump said.