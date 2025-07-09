South India set to become global manufacturing hub amid US-China trade tensions

In particular, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of import tariffs, global manufacturers are re-evaluating their supply chains.

According to Morgan Stanley Research, India’s working-age population (15-64 years) stands at 961 million, the second-largest in the world, just behind China, which has 984 million. However, India’s manufacturing wage is only US$1 per hour, compared to China’s $5.6 per hour.

This advantage has led companies like Delta Electronics, where Benjamin Lin serves as the chairman for India, to report in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg that the supply chain in India is now more cost-effective than factories in Thailand, although it still cannot compete with China on price.